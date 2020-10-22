https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/james-woods-photo-side-by-side-puts-rob-reiners-applause-for-biden-campaigns-closer-into-hilarious-perspective/

Former President Barack Obama made his way to Philadelphia this week to help shore up support for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

Rob Reiner, member of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, cheered for the Biden campaign’s “closer”:

Wait, Obama’s the closer for Biden/Harris?

Reiner was reminded of James Woods’ comparison of the energy behind the respective campaigns:

LOL:

The GOP “closer”:

The Democrat “closer”:

null

Joe-mentum!

