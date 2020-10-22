https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/james-woods-photo-side-by-side-puts-rob-reiners-applause-for-biden-campaigns-closer-into-hilarious-perspective/

Former President Barack Obama made his way to Philadelphia this week to help shore up support for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

Rob Reiner, member of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, cheered for the Biden campaign’s “closer”:

And in comes the closer! President Barack Obama throwing heat. Love it! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 21, 2020

Wait, Obama’s the closer for Biden/Harris?

Isn’t the actual candidate supposed to be the closer? And, how did this “closer” do in 2016? Laughable — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) October 22, 2020

Biden’s not the Democrat candidate anymore? — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) October 22, 2020

Obama ‘s the “closer?” Biden can’t close himself? Isn’t that what is expected of a president? — Ryan’s Ruminations (@Ryan__Hyman) October 22, 2020

Love that my preferred candidate is, you know, his own closer. 🤷‍♂️ — At Whose Expense? (@atwhoseexpense) October 22, 2020

Reiner was reminded of James Woods’ comparison of the energy behind the respective campaigns:

Sure he killed it…😂😂😂 https://t.co/tOvj3lZLJh — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 🎃 (@WEdwarda) October 22, 2020

LOL:

The GOP “closer”:

The Democrat “closer”:

Have to admit, he drew a bigger crowd than Biden did this week in his basement. #Closer pic.twitter.com/eh7Gkew2V3 — Mr. Dart (@FlinginDarts) October 22, 2020

Joe-mentum!

