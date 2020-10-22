https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/522240-jennifer-lawrence-says-until-trump-she-was-a-little-republican

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence said Wednesday that she was “a little Republican” up until President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE took office.

“I grew up Republican,” Lawrence told host Heather McMahan in an episode of the Dear Media’s “Absolutely Not” podcast.

“My first time voting, I voted for [late Sen.] John McCain John Sidney McCainSenate is leaning to the Democrats, big time, with a wave Budowsky: Trump’s COVID-19 death toll dominates election Democrats seem unlikely to move against Feinstein MORE [R-Ariz.]. I was a little Republican,” she said.

Lawrence recalled that throughout her childhood, she had the opportunity to “see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies” and to weed out “the social issues [that] weren’t in line with my views.”

Lawrence said that her political views began to change as she learned more.

“This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t give a f—. That’s the bottom line. I don’t think it’s right. It just changes things for me,” Lawrence told McMahan, referring to Trump’s administration.

The actress also compared Trump’s presidency to that of former President Obama’s, saying that in her opinion, people could “go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be OK.”

Lawrence also publicly endorsed presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida Supreme Court reinstates ban on curbside voting in Alabama MORE and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisObama to campaign for Biden in Florida Biden appears on Brené Brown’s podcast to discuss ’empathy, unity and courage’ The Hill’s Campaign Report: Obama to hit the campaign trail l Biden’s eye-popping cash advantage l New battleground polls favor Biden MORE (D-Calif.) in an October interview with V Magazine.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America,” she told the magazine then. “He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

Lawrence has previously been vocal about her disdain for Trump, saying in 2017 that she would like to give the president “a martini to the face.”

