https://www.dailywire.com/news/jennifer-lawrence-trump-an-impeached-president-whos-broken-many-laws

After largely staying quiet about her political views in the wake of her saying that deadly, destructive hurricanes were “mother nature’s wrath” due to climate change, actress Jennifer Lawrence has jumped into the fray again to air her grievances about President Trump.

Speaking on the “Absolutely Not” podcast, the “Hunger Games” star said she changed her original Republican “politics based on the things I learned.”

“My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence appreciated “the fiscal benefits of the Republican policies” at the time she first voted while recognizing that the “social issues weren’t in line with my views.”

“When Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything,” she said, as reported by USA Today. “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”

President Trump has denounced white supremacists and white supremacy multiple times.

Lawrence then compared President Trump to President Obama, saying that “you would go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be OK.”

Jennifer Lawrence has been a frequent critic of President Trump throughout his tenure, both before and after the election. In 2018, she even said that she might take a break from acting in order to save America.

“I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of (anti-corruption organization) Represent.US… trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan stuff. It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

“My political passion has almost turned into an obsession. I mean, I don’t think you ever do feel settled, (but) as soon as you feel settled with your home and your personal life, you’re looking at the world and going, ‘How in the hell do I fix this? What do we do?’” she added.

In 2017, Jennifer Lawrence reflected on climate change, saying that recent hurricanes may have been “mother nature’s rage, or wrath.” Commentators at the time took that to mean she was implying that perhaps the hurricanes were some kind of natural justice for President Trump; she, however, rejected this characterization.

“My remarks were taken grossly out of context. Obviously, I never claimed that President Trump was responsible for these tragic hurricanes,” she said in a Facebook post. “That is a silly and preposterous headline that is unfortunate because it detracts from the millions of lives that are being impacted by these devastating storms and the recent earthquake. What is really important is focusing on the ways we can help. My heart is with everyone affected and the brave first responders who are working to keep us all safe.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

