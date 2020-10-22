https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/jewish-restaurant-nyc-hit-coronavirus-fine-leaving-door-open/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A video out of Brooklyn shows a city inspector handing out a COVID violation fine to a Jewish restaurant owner because he left his door open to let in some fresh air. The clip, which has received over half a million views on Twitter, shows the owner complaining to the city inspector about being fined and hit with a court summons “for keeping my doors open.”

“You’re giving me a ticket because my doors are open, sir?” asks the owner.

He then points out that there is nobody inside the restaurant and adds, “What if my store is hot? I’m not allowed to open the door because the store is hot?”

