In his article Mysterious Donald Trump Watch” Website Reveals Addresses of Local Trump Donors for Antifa and BLM Terrorist Targeting, Jim Hoft the Editor of Gateway Pundit exposed a website that appears to be offering assistance to opponents of President Donald J. Trump, by way of helping people look up donors to Trump’s Presidential campaign.

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities. Voltaire,” is at the top of the site, letting you understand their passive aggressive mindset.

Understanding the tactics of domination, control, and abuse that the left uses to target their enemies and bring about their political power, and then seeing such a site causes concern for the safety and well-being of people whose information could be found there.

Also at the site in large print is:

“Americans that Donated to a Vulgar, Lying, Draft Dodger and Tax Cheat 220,000 DEAD”

Then seeing the information Hoft uncovers in his articles heightens those concerns, because, among other things, he found that the source of the site is in China. China is not friendly to Americans.

The site also claims they are “Reporting the truth, not the news“

Hoft wrote:

“The website is using FEC data to target Trump voters and donors. According to the website, they provide the names and addresses of “Americans who Give Money to Support a Racist.”

Hoft provides evidence and research in his article of reasons to be concerned.

Data on the FEC site is public, however, it is concerning that the leading statements, that Trump is a “racist”, could trigger leftists to cause damage to property or perhaps bodily harm.

At least two men have been shot dead for their support of Trump in the last few months so it is not a stretch to be concerned.

This appears to be voter intimidation, a photo of a donor when click through has a very negative tone, and an obviously unkind photoshopped photo of Trump.

A website is publishing the names and home addresses of every Trump donor in the country, providing maps to their house, and saying they support “racism.” The site’s motto is “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”https://t.co/q9QpceabF8 pic.twitter.com/KyzNAV0wn9 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 22, 2020

Hoft wrote of the group who owned the website:

“We looked up the registering company Dynadot LLC.

It was a small company in San Mateo California and now has two Chinese offices and a Toronto Canada office.

The only reason for calling Trump a racist and doxing his supporters on-line is to let BLM and ANTIFA know where we live.

It has our names, amount of donations, and our addresses according to zipcode.

They could easily target donors in a single geographic area.”

The site is very strange, and it is important to stay vigilant over the left and their tactics.

This is what fascism looks like. The Left made a searchable database & geographic map using FEC data to track down all the Trump supporters and harass them in their homes.https://t.co/gx4BeEXL9j — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) October 21, 2020

