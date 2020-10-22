http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iufGLz0RmIY/

The president of the Job Creators Network reacted to the presidential debate Thursday evening by stating President Trump “dominated Joe Biden” on both the economy and the Chinese coronavirus.

Alfredo Ortiz said in a statement that Trump “was on offense the entire night – on taxes, trade, healthcare, the minimum wage, and many other issues.”

It’s easy for Biden to talk about a $15 minimum wage because he has no idea what it’s like to sign the front of a paycheck. #Debates2020 — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) October 23, 2020

Ortiz said the president “laid out a powerful defense of his handling of the worst pandemic in over a century,” and added:

At the height of the crisis, the President pulled out all the stops to contain the virus while keeping small businesses afloat. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was the centerpiece of his relief efforts, pumping over $500 billion to five million small businesses and saving 51 million jobs. Now, the President is working to ‘flatten the fear’ and encourage people to safely reengage with society. Biden would keep our economy locked down indefinitely, raise taxes by $4 trillion, enact a ‘Green Deal,’ and institute a gradual government takeover of our healthcare system.

Hey Joe… Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program delivered over $500 billion to small businesses and saved 51 million jobs. #Debates2020 — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) October 23, 2020

Ortiz concluded from the debate that “there is a clear choice between Trump and Biden,” observing that his reference is not only to handling the economy, but also to “leadership qualities that every president needs.”

“This is a ‘time for choosing’ for America and ‘to keep America America,’” he said. “There is only one choice.”

Joe Biden wants a “better version” of Obamacare… Since it turned out so well the first time… #Debates2020 — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) October 23, 2020

The Job Creators Network describes itself as “a nonpartisan organization founded by entrepreneurs like The Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus who believe that many government policies are getting in the way of the economic freedom that helped make this country prosperous.”

