President Trump called out Joe Biden for his support of banning fracking during Thursday night’s debate, noting that during the primaries Joe repeatedly said he wanted to ban fracking. The president pointed out that after he won the nomination, Biden went to Pennsylvania, a battleground state that relies on fracking and natural gas for its economy, and changed his position. Joe Biden, true to form, denied it.

“I never said I oppose fracking,” Biden said.

“You said it on tape!” Trump pointed out.

“Show the tape,” Biden responded. “Put it on your website.”

“I’ll put it on,” Trump replied.

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, similarly denied Joe Biden wants to ban fracking when she debated Vice President Pence. “Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact,” she claimed.

Well, here’s the video showing that they’re both liars:

Has Joe Biden been hiding in his basement too long to know he’s on video promising to end fracking multiple times?

