President Trump and Joe Biden squared off in the final presidential debate Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump did very well tonight and Biden began to melt down about halfway through the debate.

Joe Biden Thursday night repeated Barack Obama’s favorite lie — “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan.”

Biden said many lies during Thursday night’s debate but one of his whoppers really stood out to people.

Biden actually claimed that no one lost their health insurance under Obamacare.

In 2013, Politifact’s “Lie of the Year” was Barack Obama’s ‘If you like your health care plan, you can keep it’

4 million Americans in the fall of 2013 alone received cancellation letters from their insurance providers.

Furthermore, Americans were hit with huge premiums (in most cases premiums doubled or tripled), higher co-pays and less coverage.

