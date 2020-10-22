http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YnI0fMah7R8/

Former Vice President Joe Biden pledged during Thursday evening’s final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, that he would “transition” from the oil industry if elected to the White House.

A transcript is as follows:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Would you close down the oil industry? FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I would transition from the oil industry, yes. TRUMP: Oh, that’s a big statement. BIDEN: It is a big statement. KRISTEN WELKER: Why would you do that? BIDEN: Because the oil industry pollutes. It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time. And I’d stop giving federal subsidies to the oil industry. He won’t give federal subsidies to solar and wind. Why are we giving it to the oil industry? TRUMP: We actually do give it to solar and wind. And that’s maybe the biggest statement, in terms of business, because basically what he’s saying is he’s going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania? Oklahoma? Ohio?

