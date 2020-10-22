https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-points-trump-says-abraham-lincoln-one-racist-presidents-modern-history-video/
President Trump and Joe Biden squared off for the final presidential debate Thursday evening in Nashville, Tennessee.
77-year-old Joe Biden began to meltdown about halfway through the debate.
At one point Joe Biden pointed to President Trump and said, “Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history. He pours fuel on every single racist fire.”
Says Joe “You ain’t black!” Biden.
TRENDING: Final Presidential Debate: President Trump vs. China Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, TN — LIVE STREAM
Joe Biden has lost his mind.
WATCH:
Joe Biden points to Trump and says “Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history.” pic.twitter.com/BLOvUhD7ia
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020