https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/22/joe-biden-repeats-debunked-claim-that-latest-email-scandals-are-russian-election-interference/

The latest scandals surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden came up during Thursday night’s debate, but they weren’t brought up by President Donald Trump or the moderator.

During a tirade on election interference after the FBI announced Wednesday that Russia and Iran were attempting to undermine public confidence in the November contest, the Democratic nominee took aim at former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani for turning over Hunter Biden’s suspected laptop to federal authorities and the New York Post.

“Giuliani, he is being used as a Russian pon– he is being fed information that is not true,” Biden said, just one week after the Post began publishing a series of exposés revealing compromising content on the Biden family based on material recovered from the Delaware laptop.

Biden’s claim that the information found on the recovered computer stems from a larger campaign from the Russian government to interfere in the election has been debunked by the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of National Intelligence, and the Department of State. The debunked claims have also been repeated, without evidence, by Biden allies in the media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like







