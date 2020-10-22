https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/joe-biden-says-he-would-transition-from-the-oil-industry-claims-he-never-said-he-wanted-to-end-fracking/

For some reason, climate change — which Joe Biden continues to call an “existential threat,” and CNN called in its chyron the “climate crisis” — was given time at the final presidential debate, and Biden again claimed he never said he wanted to end fracking, which compelled President Trump to promise to put up the video, which he did:

(Biden now says he was talking about federal land.)

President Trump also managed to get Biden to admit that he’d “transition” from the oil industry during his four years in office.

Joe Biden says he will “transition from the oil industry” pic.twitter.com/0TgtYhhLEZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Trump just got Biden to say he wants to end the oil industry. Wild. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2020

“I would transition from the oil,industry, yes” says Joe Biden. Unforced error and Joe knows it. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 23, 2020

Trump led Biden into basically denouncing all fossil fuels which is smart for a PA play. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden says he would “transition from the oil industry.” That means he is going to crush the economy. That means your 401k. That means your kids’ jobs. — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) October 23, 2020

Biden wants to shut everything down, including the oil industry. HUGE. HUGE. — Let’s Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) October 23, 2020

The truth is coming out in what Biden really thinks about the oil and gas industry. Pennsylvanians, pay close attention. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 23, 2020

BIDEN: “I would transition from the oil industry” WHOA. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 23, 2020

Goodbye Pennsylvania. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 23, 2020

When you’re having an okay day but then say you’re going to “transition the country away from the oil industry:” #debates pic.twitter.com/WksIREYDMN — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 23, 2020

Trump thrilled with Biden saying on debate stage he wants to transition away from oil industry — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 23, 2020

Trump steadily pummeled Biden throughout the debate, but it was Biden punching himself in the face by finally admitting he would end the U.S. oil industry that could have the biggest impact on votes in key states like Pennsylvania and Ohio. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 23, 2020

Biden is going to turn Hunter over the FBI tomorrow to get the news off saying he’s ending the oil industry. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

Biden promised to wipe out the oil industry. He’s the one who would bring America into a very “dark winter” if he wins the election. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 23, 2020

The Biden screw up on oil is the story of this debate. Will he try to clean that up in the next 15 minutes. Huge screw up. — Curt Anderson (@CurtOnMessage) October 23, 2020

Holy cow…Biden just said he kill the oil industry. That is a television commercial…TX,PA, OH, ND, SD, AK, etc. #Debates2020 — Mark Meckler (@MarkMeckler) October 23, 2020

JOE BIDEN JUST SAID HE WOULD END FRACKING AND THE OIL INDUSTRY Guys, Joe Biden is going to lose. Donald Trump is going to win — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden just said he will shut down the oil industry. Thats all you need to know. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 23, 2020

“I would transition from the oil industry” is going to be in a lot of ads in the next few days — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 23, 2020

Biden just said that he would get rid of the entire oil industry. Not just fracking. He really does want to bankrupt America. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2020

You heard it tonight, folks: Joe Biden will shut down the oil industry. — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 23, 2020

Biden lies and claims he never said he opposed fracking. Complete and total lie. Biden has said over and over and over again, on video, that he wants to nuke fracking and the entire oil and gas industry. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 23, 2020

As President Trump might have asked, what did Biden do about it for the eight years he was vice president?

I was told the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal 12 years ago. — BT (@back_ttys) October 23, 2020

