For some reason, climate change — which Joe Biden continues to call an “existential threat,” and CNN called in its chyron the “climate crisis” — was given time at the final presidential debate, and Biden again claimed he never said he wanted to end fracking, which compelled President Trump to promise to put up the video, which he did:

(Biden now says he was talking about federal land.)

President Trump also managed to get Biden to admit that he’d “transition” from the oil industry during his four years in office.

As President Trump might have asked, what did Biden do about it for the eight years he was vice president?

