As Twitchy reported, President Trump released unedited footage of his “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl, who refused to talk about Hunter Biden’s laptop because it couldn’t be verified. When Trump asked her why it couldn’t be verified, Stahl answered, “Because it can’t be verified.”

American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen notes the difference between CBS News and Fox News when it comes to verifying the laptop:

CBS: Cannot be verified! Fox: We called a recipient of the email and verified its authenticity. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 22, 2020

That sounds like … journalism.

Journalisming is hard — Kenny Richardson (@lutehenry) October 22, 2020

It’s so easy. Even easier, call Hunter. His NUMBER is on the receipt !!! — James Michael Ragano (@JamesRagano) October 22, 2020

pic.twitter.com/2rsHpX2P72 — All Your Holiday Are Belong To Fauci (@BenignApathy) October 22, 2020

Today’s journalists won’t even pick up a phone FFS. — Jeebus (@jeebus_real) October 22, 2020

CBS is still looking into how to utilize this new “phone technology” that a bunch of crazy people are talking about. pic.twitter.com/MHeJnG3T2M — Pedro Sykes (@PedrosPodium) October 22, 2020

I guess you just have to WANT to make that phone call, eh? LOL — Joey Brown (@JoeyBro13563077) October 22, 2020

Whew, someone who confirmed a source? Maybe journalism and reporting are not quite dead yet? — OregonBrian (@Brian_In_Oregon) October 22, 2020

Liberals: But it’s Fox so it doesn’t count — John 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Parshon (@JohnParshon) October 22, 2020

It’s almost as if these journalists don’t know how to do any investigation — Chillipepper (@Chillip45300236) October 22, 2020

Verification of Hunter Biden Laptop has greater confidence than most evidence -Verify with Apple Hunter’s email was Apple ID for Laptop -Other parties in emails have their copies or recall them -Matching emails fit with real world – bank, travel, shopping, meetings, actions — “and that’s the way it is” (@rpmpa) October 22, 2020

Duh @CBSNews

The CEO of Biden’s company has verified it. — AJMaga🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 🎃 (@AJCalMaga) October 22, 2020

Even Frank Luntz verified the email was his. — Megan Gillaspy (@Megan_Gillaspy) October 22, 2020

@LesleyRStahl pretty sure when the #Biden family lawyer called the shop and asked for the laptop back, that verified it belonged to #HunterBiden#Hunterbidenlaptop — Random Stranger (@crystlgib) October 22, 2020

What about Catherine Herridge? She works at CBS and has been reporting on this for weeks — For Love of Country (@patriotawaken) October 22, 2020

They media can track down some average assed Joe who drives a forklift because they are mad he made a meme but this is too difficult for them? — Im4Rebels (@im4rebels) October 22, 2020

Good point.

During the interview, why can’t Pres. Trump say, the Steele dossier wasn’t verified, but everyone went with that??? — John Walker (@jexpo20) October 22, 2020

Can they point to even *one* Russia collusion story – all of which turn out to have been unverified and unverifiable, since they were false – that they held back from plastering on their channels 24/7? Yet when it’s about a Dem, now suddenly they care about verification? — Sabishii (@Alablast) October 22, 2020

Don’t forget NPR’s lame: “We decided our listeners are not smart enough to decide for themselves so we’ve decided for them it’s not really important.” — Apryl Marie (@aprylmarie) October 22, 2020

NPR’s just about as bad as Joe Biden saying that voters don’t deserve an answer on court-packing before the election.

No doubt. Doesn’t CNN have investigative reporters who could make a phone call or two?

