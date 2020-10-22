https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/journalism-101-phil-kerpen-says-fox-news-could-teach-cbs-news-a-thing-about-verifying-hunter-bidens-laptop/

As Twitchy reported, President Trump released unedited footage of his “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl, who refused to talk about Hunter Biden’s laptop because it couldn’t be verified. When Trump asked her why it couldn’t be verified, Stahl answered, “Because it can’t be verified.”

American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen notes the difference between CBS News and Fox News when it comes to verifying the laptop:

That sounds like … journalism.

Good point.

NPR’s just about as bad as Joe Biden saying that voters don’t deserve an answer on court-packing before the election.

No doubt. Doesn’t CNN have investigative reporters who could make a phone call or two?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...