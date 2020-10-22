https://americanlookout.com/kamala-harris-campaigns-before-tiny-group-of-people-in-north-carolina-video/

Kamala Harris made a campaign appearance in North Carolina on Wednesday to a very small crowd.

Including security, it looked like there was barely a dozen people in attendance.

Democrats and the media keep saying North Carolina is in play for Joe Biden but if this crowd is any sign, that’s hard to believe.

The Citizen Times has some details on her visit:

‘We cannot spare a minute.’ Kamala Harris visits Asheville in critical fight for NC voters

Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris was greeted by a small but enthusiastic crowd in Asheville Tuesday, urging local voters to cast their ballots early and painting a stark comparison between her running mate, Vice President Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump.

Speaking in front of a mountain backdrop at UNC Asheville, Harris urged people to vote early, criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the current Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, which she said poses a threat to pre-existing conditions and the Affordable Care Act.

“This moment will pass, and years from now our children, our grandchildren…will ask us ‘Where were you in that moment?’” Harris said. “We will tell them about what we did to fight for the soul of this nation.”

Take a look at the tiny little crowd:

Kamala Harris event in North Carolina today pic.twitter.com/OnSpF4clwA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2020

Kamala Harris speaks at North Carolina rally to crowd of approximately TEN people https://t.co/8ro6YQIh1u — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2020

This is not a winning sized crowd.

6 people showed up to listen to Kamala Harris speak in North Carolina and they are all standing in their circles. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 21, 2020

WATCH: Kamala Harris Seen Greeting Half Dozen Supporters at North Carolina Speech https://t.co/Fh5yykJZNG via @BreitbartNews — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 21, 2020

This bodes very well for Trump’s chances here. He has all the enthusiasm on his side.

