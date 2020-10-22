https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/kayleigh-mcenany-shares-report-that-shoots-down-hundreds-of-blank-pages-narrative-about-admins-health-care-policy-book/

As part of President Trump’s interview with Leslie Stahl, the “60 Minutes” journo was shown a large book containing hundreds of pages about what the administration has done when it comes to health care:

Handing Lesley Stahl just a small part of what President @realDonaldTrump has done for healthcare in the United States. She couldn’t believe how HUGE it was and said, “I can hardly lift this‼️” pic.twitter.com/RSWrzKo1or — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 20, 2020

President Trump also shared some pictures:

Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea! pic.twitter.com/8bfIxkFiXt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2020

The lower right photo shared by Trump was enough to catch the eye of Resistance media and others, and another narrative was born:

Did the White House really hand Leslie Stahl a 2,500 page binder of blank pages that they said was Trump’s health care plan ? — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 21, 2020

Lol Lesley Stahl is clearly looking at a blank sheet of paper here https://t.co/0ZSfxTeCBi pic.twitter.com/kDzsHJMuAS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020

The White House trying to make a good impression by handing Leslie Stahl a 2,500-page dossier of blank pages that was billed as Trump’s non-existent healthcare plan might just be the greatest metaphor for 2020. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 21, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany gave Leslie Stahl a 2,500 page book containing @realDonaldTrump’s “health care plan” and the pages being blank is a perfect metaphor of the Trump presidency: Large empty promises. pic.twitter.com/rBBGgwqq6X — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 21, 2020

McEnany fired back with a story about what the book contained:

NO, the White House did not try to pass off hundreds of blank pages as its healthcare policy: ➡️ 512 pages ➡️ 13 executive orders ➡️ 11 pieces of healthcare legislation PLUS an America First Healthcare Plan from President @realDonaldTrump‼️https://t.co/OD5xm1pEKG — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 22, 2020

From the Washington Examiner:

The White House was quickly inundated with skeptical requests for a look inside the book. The Washington Examiner has obtained a PDF of the contents, which shows its 512 pages contain 13 executive orders and 11 other pieces of healthcare legislation enacted under Trump. Further investigation confirmed that it matched the physical book’s contents.

Not that any of this will stop the preferred narrative from spreading.

