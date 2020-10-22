https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/kayleigh-mcenany-shares-report-that-shoots-down-hundreds-of-blank-pages-narrative-about-admins-health-care-policy-book/

As part of President Trump’s interview with Leslie Stahl, the “60 Minutes” journo was shown a large book containing hundreds of pages about what the administration has done when it comes to health care:

President Trump also shared some pictures:

The lower right photo shared by Trump was enough to catch the eye of Resistance media and others, and another narrative was born:

McEnany fired back with a story about what the book contained:

From the Washington Examiner:

The White House was quickly inundated with skeptical requests for a look inside the book.

The Washington Examiner has obtained a PDF of the contents, which shows its 512 pages contain 13 executive orders and 11 other pieces of healthcare legislation enacted under Trump. Further investigation confirmed that it matched the physical book’s contents.

Not that any of this will stop the preferred narrative from spreading.

