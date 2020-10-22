https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/laura-ingraham-points-out-how-you-know-trump-won-the-debate-with-a-single-cnn-screenshot/

There were many highlights during Thursday night’s presidential debate, but Laura Ingraham spotted the moment it was obvious President Trump emerged as the victor:

How you know Trump won the debate. pic.twitter.com/MrplmL8xHA — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 23, 2020

LOL. It couldn’t be more obvious!

What will happen to them on the day of election results? https://t.co/1vhsH4LXi2 — Dr Dhananjay Bakhle (@BakhleD) October 23, 2020

One can only imagine.

Same faces they wore when he won the presidency! https://t.co/54rQVOXve7 — Ari Kopel (@arikopel) October 23, 2020

That will be their same look after election results!…lol https://t.co/4wcbvBfJ2o — LucaDelFrisco (@frisco_del) October 23, 2020

Those faces though …. 👀👀👀 https://t.co/LOz1t55xaI — Lela Crawford – Benson (@lelamcrawford) October 23, 2020

That speaks volumes.

