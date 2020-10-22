https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/legend-richard-grenell-screening-reporters-by-asking-which-ones-have-covered-the-hunter-biden-emails/

The Trump campaign is holding a call with reporters in advance of Thursday night’s debate, and some reporters are having a hard time with Richard Grenell, who’s asking the reporters if they’ve covered the Hunter Biden email story. Hey — it’s a good way to screen out those reporters who aren’t up with current events.

It’s a crazy idea but maybe look into the story that’s made Twitter shut down @nypost for eight days now and compelled Facebook to slow the spread of the story until their nonexistent third-party fact-check is complete.

