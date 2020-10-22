https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/legend-richard-grenell-screening-reporters-by-asking-which-ones-have-covered-the-hunter-biden-emails/

The Trump campaign is holding a call with reporters in advance of Thursday night’s debate, and some reporters are having a hard time with Richard Grenell, who’s asking the reporters if they’ve covered the Hunter Biden email story. Hey — it’s a good way to screen out those reporters who aren’t up with current events.

The Trump campaign advertised a call on tonight’s debate. They are now in the Q and A and won’t answer other questions, insisting “this is a call to talk about the Biden emails.” — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) October 22, 2020

Richard Grenell now interrogating reporters who ask questions, demanding to know whether they have written about the Biden emails. — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) October 22, 2020

Just got off a Trump campaign call where Ric Grenell refused to answer *any* question from reporters because they weren’t about Hunter Biden emails. In one exchange with a reporter, Grenell interrupted and said, “I’m speaking. Don’t be homophobic,” chiding the lack of coverage. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) October 22, 2020

Good for @RichardGrenell – that’s what needs to be done — Allan Scott (@commonguy123) October 22, 2020

Good for Ric! — sara b (@sbelg) October 22, 2020

Outstanding move @RichardGrenell – now THAT’S a power move. — Matthew Betley🎃👻 (@MatthewBetley) October 22, 2020

@RichardGrenell is a KING — PolishPrince of the 🥟 Gang 🟧 (@s_Bass2) October 22, 2020

This is the greatest thing I’ve heard all day!! — Karla Hayden (@HappyByrdie55) October 22, 2020

This is why I love him. — Nathan Edwards (@NDEdwards88) October 22, 2020

Sorry this is happening to you — Bambam (@Bambam8109) October 22, 2020

@RichardGrenell is awesome! Future FBI director right there! — John C. Wray III (@johncwrayiii) October 22, 2020

It’s pretty sad when journalists won’t talk about the news — Happily Married 🇺🇸 (@rheany613) October 22, 2020

Are you crying? — John Gault’s Brother (@SpaniardR2) October 22, 2020

Does anything in this tweet, in any way, represent journalism? The standards have dropped so low in the past decade and a half. I am convinced that the participation trophy generation, will single handily be responsible for the downfall of Western civilization. — Ace of Spades 🇺🇸 (@GingerGataMala) October 22, 2020

Hey remember this from… this morning?https://t.co/nwNKytBvJn — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) October 22, 2020

Good. What does it take for journalists to ask Biden whether he knew his son was selling access or whether he himself benefited financially?? What does it take? It’s like MSM journalists are afraid of asking anything of Biden besides milkshake flavors. — Pushkin (@Pushkin1917) October 22, 2020

Cry more. Not interested leave the call. — King Durham – Murder Hornet (@AGirl397) October 22, 2020

Americans want to know. Ask the question and do your job. — John “Hannibal” Smith (@Just_looking_10) October 22, 2020

Funny how all the journalists report on everything other than what SHOULD be the biggest story of the 2020 campaign

Joe Biden accepted a bribe. He needs to step down from the candidacy. He is compromised — BidenIsCompromised (@dangle888) October 22, 2020

Why don’t you ask about the Biden emails. Why don’t you ask the Biden campaign. We’ve heard all of he recycled bullshit you’ve been asking over the past 4 years. We want to know what’s going on. Do your job. — Ibn Halal ܓܠܘܬܐ, 🌲🇺🇸🇱🇧 (@IbnChristo) October 22, 2020

Y’all reporters are pathetic — CHELLE Sunny (@chelle_sunny) October 22, 2020

Why are you afraid to talk about the Biden emails? — Mayer Rothschild (@xbtboston) October 22, 2020

Lol cry to NPR about it. — 𝖑𝖞𝖉𝖎𝖆 👻 𝖉𝖊𝖊𝖙𝖟 👻 (@sourpatchlyds) October 22, 2020

Awww someone’s feelings are hurt — Crie (@ailliwre) October 22, 2020

Excellent. It’s the biggest story you’ve ever ignored. — »Jay Wiz« (@FuarFearg) October 22, 2020

It’s a crazy idea but maybe look into the story that’s made Twitter shut down @nypost for eight days now and compelled Facebook to slow the spread of the story until their nonexistent third-party fact-check is complete.

