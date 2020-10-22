https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/lesley-stahl-criticized-whining-vp-interview/

It seems Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” also struck out with her interview of Vice President Mike Pence.

WND reported President Trump posted online a video of Stahl’s interview with him, citing the need for the American public to judge for themselves whether or not it was fair.

Now, says “Washington Secrets” columnist Paul Bedard, Stahl’s interview with Pence didn’t go well, either.

The interview:

The column poked fun at Stahl.

“Impressed with her questions, including asking Pence repeatedly if he was ‘teased’ after a fly landed on his head during the vice presidential debate, she determined that she didn’t like the answers she heard. She told Pence that he never answered her questions and ‘insulted 60 Minutes.'”

Bedard said insiders thought the interviews “were a setup,” and the Pence interview enforced that view.

Pence’s interview came after Stahl spoke to the president, who left when producers said Pence had arrived.

“After Pence sat down, Stahl said, ‘well, what just happened?’ She asked a form of that several more times and didn’t get to a question of Pence until two minutes in. And it only came after she accused Pence of ducking her questions,” Bedard reported.

As the interview wound down, Stahl “pulled out her finisher,” the report said.

“I have to ask you about the fly. I have to,” she said.

A fly landed on Pence’s head during his televised debate with Kamala Harris.

“Did you know it was there?” she asked. And among four followup questions was, “Have you been teased?”

Pence turned the discussion to the campaign and was scolded.

“Mr. Vice President, this was not a rally. This was not just a campaign speech to the public. This was supposed to be an interview and the same with the president. And I feel that you both have insulted 60 Minutes by not answering any of our questions and by giving set campaign speeches that we have heard both of you give at rallies without answering our questions.”

Pence wondered what questions he hadn’t answered.

“You didn’t answer any of my questions. You just give speeches,” she retorted.

The vice president then thanked Stahl for “the speech you just gave.”

