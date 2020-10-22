https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/lie-of-the-year-joe-biden-claims-that-no-one-lost-their-private-health-insurance-under-obamacare/

Joe Biden, during Thursday night’s debate, promised us something better than Obamacare: Bidencare. No, he really called it that. He also claimed that no one lost their private health insurance under Obamacare. We think he said that … really?

Did Joe Biden just say no one lost their private insurance plans under ObamaCare? They did. What Biden just said was the Lie of the Year in 2014. #Debates2020 https://t.co/10BrVlQ64l — Andrew Clark 🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 23, 2020

Did Biden just say that not a single person lost their private insurance plan when Obamacare was implemented? — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 23, 2020

Not a single person lost their insurance under Obamacare? This is patently untrue. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2020

Nobody lost their insurance? Please run wall to wall ads about how all of our insurance spiked after Obamacare and millions of Americans lost their doctors. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 23, 2020

Biden just said that nobody lost their plan under Obamacare He is re-telling the single biggest lie of the Obama administration, which everyone knows was a lie, but the media will let him get away with it — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 23, 2020

Biden with the lie of the night — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 23, 2020

I know people whose parents died thanks to them losing their private insurance due to Obamacare. But keep lying, Joe. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2020

Biden just claimed no one lost their private insurance under ObamaCare. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 23, 2020

Uh. That was literally the lie of the year. https://t.co/rdGG2zDaRi — RBe (@RBPundit) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden is lying. My family is one of millions that lost our health insurance because of Obamacare. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2020

Me too — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) October 23, 2020

Same. And I was penalized for two years and lots of $$$ because I couldn’t afford it. — Voices of Misery Podcast (@VoicesofMisery) October 23, 2020

Mine too! I am the only one with healthcare in my family and it is costing me more and more every year. I can’t afford to put my family on my plan, I would make $0 if I did. — Clarissa Weideman (@cougarbell) October 23, 2020

I had to pay the individual mandate — Chris (@Christianher55) October 23, 2020

Lost ours too! Daughter had surgery at Shriners, thank God! — Amber Sneddon🎃👻 (@arsneddon) October 23, 2020

Same here – mine was cancelled because it no longer aligned w/ the Obamacare rules/guidelines, and I has to choose another more $$$ plan. — Jim Catman (@Catboy02) October 23, 2020

Yup, lost my plan and now pay almost 3.5x times pre-Obamacare and I have worse coverage to boot. — Jeffrey Melaragno (@jeffmelaragno) October 23, 2020

Because of Obamacare my son was refused his kidney transplant. — Arthur Dickerman (@DickermanArthur) October 23, 2020

We lost the coverage we had and loved because the premiums were too high. Now we have crap insurance and I don’t go to the doctor to monitor my 3 chronic autoimmune diseases. — 𝐾𝑦𝑚 𝐹𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑧 💙🐕🐈💙 (@chrpnbrd) October 23, 2020

I had to pay several years of penalties and still couldnt afford health insurance. It was cheaper just to pay the penalty. — VantuckyKain (@VantuckyKain) October 23, 2020

We lost ours 3 times and tried to go on the market place but it was way out of reach of our budget. — Marieta Hauser (@ulyssesfarmwife) October 23, 2020

Lost mine too. Total nightmare — Tim Boetsch (@TimBoetsch) October 23, 2020

All of these people in the comments of this tweet would like a word with The Big Guy about his Obamacare fairytale https://t.co/INJsgIqzGW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2020

