Joe Biden, during Thursday night’s debate, promised us something better than Obamacare: Bidencare. No, he really called it that. He also claimed that no one lost their private health insurance under Obamacare. We think he said that … really?
Did Joe Biden just say no one lost their private insurance plans under ObamaCare?
They did.
What Biden just said was the Lie of the Year in 2014. #Debates2020 https://t.co/10BrVlQ64l
— Andrew Clark 🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 23, 2020
Did Biden just say that not a single person lost their private insurance plan when Obamacare was implemented?
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 23, 2020
Not a single person lost their insurance under Obamacare? This is patently untrue.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2020
Nobody lost their insurance? Please run wall to wall ads about how all of our insurance spiked after Obamacare and millions of Americans lost their doctors.
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 23, 2020
Biden just said that nobody lost their plan under Obamacare
He is re-telling the single biggest lie of the Obama administration, which everyone knows was a lie, but the media will let him get away with it
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 23, 2020
Biden with the lie of the night
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 23, 2020
I know people whose parents died thanks to them losing their private insurance due to Obamacare.
But keep lying, Joe.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2020
Biden just claimed no one lost their private insurance under ObamaCare.
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 23, 2020
Uh.
That was literally the lie of the year. https://t.co/rdGG2zDaRi
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 23, 2020
Joe Biden is lying. My family is one of millions that lost our health insurance because of Obamacare.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2020
Me too
— Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) October 23, 2020
Same. And I was penalized for two years and lots of $$$ because I couldn’t afford it.
— Voices of Misery Podcast (@VoicesofMisery) October 23, 2020
Mine too! I am the only one with healthcare in my family and it is costing me more and more every year. I can’t afford to put my family on my plan, I would make $0 if I did.
— Clarissa Weideman (@cougarbell) October 23, 2020
I had to pay the individual mandate
— Chris (@Christianher55) October 23, 2020
Lost ours too! Daughter had surgery at Shriners, thank God!
— Amber Sneddon🎃👻 (@arsneddon) October 23, 2020
Same here – mine was cancelled because it no longer aligned w/ the Obamacare rules/guidelines, and I has to choose another more $$$ plan.
— Jim Catman (@Catboy02) October 23, 2020
Yup, lost my plan and now pay almost 3.5x times pre-Obamacare and I have worse coverage to boot.
— Jeffrey Melaragno (@jeffmelaragno) October 23, 2020
Because of Obamacare my son was refused his kidney transplant.
— Arthur Dickerman (@DickermanArthur) October 23, 2020
We lost the coverage we had and loved because the premiums were too high. Now we have crap insurance and I don’t go to the doctor to monitor my 3 chronic autoimmune diseases.
— 𝐾𝑦𝑚 𝐹𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑧 💙🐕🐈💙 (@chrpnbrd) October 23, 2020
I had to pay several years of penalties and still couldnt afford health insurance. It was cheaper just to pay the penalty.
— VantuckyKain (@VantuckyKain) October 23, 2020
We lost ours 3 times and tried to go on the market place but it was way out of reach of our budget.
— Marieta Hauser (@ulyssesfarmwife) October 23, 2020
Lost mine too. Total nightmare
— Tim Boetsch (@TimBoetsch) October 23, 2020
All of these people in the comments of this tweet would like a word with The Big Guy about his Obamacare fairytale https://t.co/INJsgIqzGW
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2020