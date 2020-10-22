https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/lie-of-the-year-joe-biden-claims-that-no-one-lost-their-private-health-insurance-under-obamacare/

Joe Biden, during Thursday night’s debate, promised us something better than Obamacare: Bidencare. No, he really called it that. He also claimed that no one lost their private health insurance under Obamacare. We think he said that … really?

