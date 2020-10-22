https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lincoln-project-and-pbs-yamiche-alcindor-peddled-iranian-disinformation-to-help-biden/

FBI: Lincoln Project Peddled Iranian Disinformation Meant To Help Biden

“Media did exactly what Iran knew they would do. They assumed fake ‘Proud Boys’ e-mails were real, then used them to attack Trump,” a senior intelligence official told The Federalist in light of tonight’s announcement.

Following the announcement, mainstream media reporters, including PBS White House correspondent and MSNBC contributor Yamiche Alcindor, continued peddling the Iran line:

“Some members of the media are doing Iran’s job for them in spite of literally just being warned not to,” the senior intelligence official told The Federalist.

Huh? @Yamiche links to an article stating this was an Iranian disinformation campaign with a tweet promoting the very disinformation Iran was trying to promote. pic.twitter.com/cZdC3DqM3V — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 22, 2020

The FBI now confirms Iran sent these fake emails posing as ‘Proud Boys’ to help Joe Biden so @ProjectLincoln and other left wing accounts all spread Iranian disinformation meant to assist Biden. How do they feel about being Iran’s useful idiots? https://t.co/hQ4Mj2c8bL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 21, 2020

Full story at the Federalist…