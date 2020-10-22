http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/leGdwOq7qhs/

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off on Thursday evening in the final 2020 presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

NBC’s Kristen Welker will moderate the debate at Belmont University.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

9:15 PM: Trump claims 99 percent of young people and 99 percent of people recover. He says we have to open up the nation or we won’t have a nation.

Biden says “people are learning to die with it” because of Trump’s incompetence. Biden rips Trump for not taking full responsibility.

Trump says he takes full responsibility and then blames China for sending the virus.

Biden rips Trump for saying it will go away by Easter and suggesting people inject disinfectants.

9:10 PM: Welker presses Trump on whether he is guaranteeing a vaccine in weeks. Trump backs off the guarantee when pressed. Welker asks if his timeline is realistic and Trump claims his timeline will be “more accurate” than what the scientists have laid out.

Welker asks Biden about confidence in the vaccine. Biden says it has to be totally transparent. Biden says this is the same fellow who said this would go away by the spring and summer.

Biden predicts a “dark winter” and rips Trump for not having a clear plan.

Trump says he doesn’t think there will be a dark winter. Trump says Biden was “months behind” him and was a disaster with the H1N1 Swine Flu.

Biden says Trump is “xenophobic” not because he shut down travel from China weeks late. He rips Trump for praising China’s president Xi and saying how transparent Xi was. Biden says Trump did “virtually nothing” and then tells people not to worry after getting out of the hospital. Biden says there is not a serious scientist who says it will be over soon.

Trump says people can’t lock themselves in a basement like Biden. He says Biden probably has the ability to make money somehow, hinting that he will be attacking Biden later for Hunter’s laptop.

9:07 PM: Biden says 220,000 Americans are dead. Biden says anyone who is responsible for that many deaths “should not remain president of the United States of America.” He rips Trump for saying he is not responsible. Biden says there will be another 200,000 dead between now and the end of the year. Biden says 100,000 lives could be saved if people wore masks. He rips Trump for having no plan. Biden talks about rapid testing and national standards for how to open up schools and businesses so they can be safe. Biden says he will take care of this and end this and make sure we have a plan to combat the Coronavirus.

President Trump appears on stage sans mask, while Joe Biden arrives wearing one. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/gaE42PPNlP — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

9:05 PM: First question is for Trump on the Coronavirus and how he would lead the next phase.

Trump says it’s a worldwide pandemic and claims the “excess mortality rate is way down.” He says “we’re fighting it and we’re fighting it hard.” He claims there were spikes in Florida, Texas, and Arizona and now they are gone. He claims there are spikes in some other places and they will be gone too. Trump says from personal experience he got better and he had something that they gave him– a therapeutic they call it–and he says he is immune now. He says more and more people are getting better and talks about goggles, masks, and ventilators. Trump says “it’s going away” and “we’re rounding the turn.” Trump claims a vaccine will come within weeks.

9:03 PM: Welker welcomes everyone to the debate as Trump and Biden take the stage. Biden gets on stage with his mask before taking it off as he gets behind his podium. No mask for Trump.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are taking the stage. Trump walked in without a mask, Biden walked in with a mask and took it off. The nodded hello at each other. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) October 23, 2020

8:58 PM: Moderator Welker takes her seat, as the debate is about to begin.

Media defend Welker:

Fox’s Hemmer defends NBC’s Welker after Trump camp’s “activist’ accusation: “She’s a reporter” https://t.co/hoKo9skgyX pic.twitter.com/q3e2WvrUyT — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

Pres. Trump is already attacking debate moderator Kristen Welker. “The president has repeatedly reserved his most below the belt attacks for particularly women journalists of color. We have seen this time and time again,” @CeciliaVega says. https://t.co/q0MD4RntYu #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/JAKUwNhwgH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 23, 2020

“She is scrupulously fair, she works incredibly hard, she is always prepared, she always knows what she is talking about, you cannot push her around…”

@Maddow on colleague and tonight’s debate moderator @kwelkernbc. Watch: pic.twitter.com/1eHwkr6AbO — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) October 23, 2020

8:47 PM: Frank Fahrenkopf, the Commission’s co-chair, is now going over the ground rules for the debate.

8:40 PM: Janet Brown, the Commission’s Executive Director, making introductions.

Yup, John Daly and Kid Rock are in the audience for tonight’s debate. (📸 Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/v1loBKRQRT — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) October 23, 2020

UPDATE: The debate commission has removed the plexiglass barriers after their medical advisors (1) learned Trump and Biden tested negative for COVID today and (2) consulted w Dr. Fauci.

The medical team changed its recommendation, per CPD, and both campaigns have agreed. https://t.co/v2AmeQb64c — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

