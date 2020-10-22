https://www.theblaze.com/news/donald-trump-joe-biden-last-debate
President Donald Trump and former Vice President are set to take each other on face-to-face one last time before Election Day at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch the entire debate live right here AND follow the Blaze Team’s live chat below, where you’ll get our take on everything going on during the event — from candidates’ claims to background info on important issues to media reaction to any insects that might happen to land on either candidate.
[embedded content]
BlazeTV’s Final Presidential Debate Livestream
www.youtube.com