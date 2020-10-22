https://www.theepochtimes.com/los-angeles-homicides-will-exceed-300-this-year-highest-in-a-decade-police-chief_3548762.html

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said that the city could see more than 300 homicides by the end of the year, the highest number since 2009.

Moore said Tuesday during a City Commission meeting that between Jan. 1 and Oct. 17, 2020 there had been a 25 percent increase in homicides over the same period last year. As of Oct. 17, 266 people had been murdered in Los Angeles, surpassing the total number of homicides in 2019 and 2018, which were 253 and 260 respectively.

According to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) crime data (pdf), which is documented on a weekly basis, the citywide homicide rate has jumped 44 percent from July to September and 5.6 percent from September to October. The increase in murders stands out against a 9.7 percent decrease in crime overall in the city.

A homicide total that exceeds 300 hasn’t been seen in Los Angeles since 2009, when there were 312 killings in the city. Since 2002, homicides have generally followed a downward trend with only occasional increases, from more than 600 killings to a low of 260 in 2019.

There are similar upticks in violence crimes in cities all across the country, including Houston, Chicago, and New York, said Moore. He added that a number of pandemic-related factors are probably contributing to the uptick in violent crime.

Economic struggles have increased across the city’s population amid the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, he said. Police services and interventions are being directly or indirectly reduced due to the pandemic, making it harder to help victims of violent crime and to prevent retaliatory violent attacks.

A report released on Monday by Crosstown, a nonprofit news organization based out of the University of Southern California, also illustrated the sharp increase in homicides in the city.

According to Crosstown, 239 people were murdered in Los Angeles between January and September 2020, compared to 199 people during the same period in 2019. July had the highest monthly homicide total in at least a decade with 40 reported homicides, a 48 percent increase from June, which had 27 homicides.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Curtis Woodle told Crosstown that while the pandemic has led to fewer people on the street, which has helped push crime down broadly, other traditional deterrents to violence have also disappeared.

“With COVID having everything closed, there are fewer mediations happening for a lot of people with no guidance and it’s causing a lot of friction,” Woodle said.

Capt. Paul Vernon, who heads the LAPD’s Compstat division, told Crosstown that officers who usually work in areas where violent crime rates are high were reassigned in May and June to alternate duties due to widespread demonstrations, and some were assigned to COVID-19-related duty.

“Those who would perpetrate violent crimes know when the police are present,” Vernon said. “They take calculated risks to act and go in public armed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

