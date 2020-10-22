https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/522383-mcconnell-says-no-concerns-after-questions-about-health

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Power players play chess match on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi bullish, Trump tempers optimism | Analysis: Nearly 1M have run out of jobless benefits Trump casts doubt on hopes for quick stimulus deal after aides expressed optimism Power players play chess match on COVID-19 aid MORE (R-Ky.) said Thursday there were “no concerns” about his health, after bandages and what appeared to be bruises on his hands drew widespread attention this week.

McConnell, 78, batted down questions from reporters in the Capitol about if he had health concerns, which would come as he is running for a seventh term.

When a reporter noted that there had been talk about the GOP leader’s hands and asked if there was anything people should know, McConnell replied: “Of course not.”

Approached by a second reporter who asked if he was OK, McConnell said there were “no concerns.”

McConnell declined to respond to a follow-up question about if he was being treated by a doctor. Spokespeople for McConnell didn’t immediately respond to an email about the status of the GOP leader’s health.

Speculation about McConnell’s health kicked into high gear this week after the Republican leader appeared at a press conference with bandages on his hands and his right hand appearing significantly darker with what appeared to be bruising. McConnell also appeared to have slight bruising around his mouth Tuesday.

The GOP leader has been photographed several times this week with his right hand in his pocket. But the discoloration and bandages were visible again Thursday as McConnell spoke from the Senate floor.

There have been no signs of changes in McConnell’s day-to-day running of the Senate this week. He’s spoken from the Senate floor daily this week, held his regular Tuesday press conference, attended party lunches and held TV interviews.

Questions about his health come amid the coronavirus global health pandemic. McConnell has spoken frequently about the importance of wearing masks and social distancing, including noting in Kentucky recently that he hadn’t visited the White House since early August because of their response to the virus.

The GOP leader, who survived polio as a child, previously fell in 2019, resulting in him having to have surgery for a fractured shoulder.

