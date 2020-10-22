https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/qanon-patreon/2020/10/22/id/993317

Patreon has become the latest online company to ban QAnon-related content from its platform.

The announcement was made in a blog post by the company on Thursday. Patreon allows fans to support creative people monetarily, and get special bonus rewards as a result.

“Going forward, creator accounts that advance disinformation promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory will no longer be supported on Patreon,” the blog post reads.

According to the announcement, the move affects only accounts that promote the conspiracy theory, and not accounts that merely discuss it or attempt to debunk it.

QAnon adherents believe President Donald Trump is fighting a “deep state” group of human sex traffickers conntected to Hollywood elites. Trump has been asked about the theory and has said he knows nothing about it, but added that they are against child sex trafficking, a view with which he agrees.

“We want to ensure that we provide a safe space for creators to continue to feel empowered to create, so long as their work does not incite violence or harm others,” Patreon’s statement read.

Past discussions on QAnon boards had led to real-world acts of violence, including the “Pizzagate” attack, in which a man entered a Washington, D.C.-area pizza parlor, believing it held a secret area where children were being held.

Patreon’s action comes after multiple other online platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Etsy and Spotify have banned QAnon accounts. Media Matters previously reported that 14 Patreon accounts were linked to QAnon.

