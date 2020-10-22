https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/morning-consult-poll-in-arizona-trump-48-biden-47/

The latest Morning Consult poll on Arizona has President Trump up by 1% which is within the poll’s margin of error:

In Arizona, Biden Trails Trump by 1 point, within the margin of error: – Biden: 47%

– Trump: 48% https://t.co/jLPH4hBZSn pic.twitter.com/BqHEBnWZUt — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 22, 2020

RCP’s polling average of the race, not including this poll, stands at Biden +3.2%:

For comparison purposes, their last poll was Biden +3%, again within the MOE:

In Arizona, Biden leads Trump by 3 points, within the margin of error: – Biden: 49%

– Trump: 46% https://t.co/2SL2SQRwff pic.twitter.com/sQmqUhrQQq — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 13, 2020

Republican Martha McSally saw her poll numbers increase, too. She’s down 4% to challenger Mark Kelly:

In the Arizona Senate race, Democratic challenger @CaptMarkKelly leads Republican incumbent @MarthaMcSally by 4 points within the margin of error. Mark Kelly: 48%

Martha McSally: 44%#AZSen https://t.co/jLPH4hTBgX pic.twitter.com/kzeYCKglGB — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 22, 2020

Kelly had led by 8% in their last poll:

