The latest Morning Consult poll on Arizona has President Trump up by 1% which is within the poll’s margin of error:

RCP’s polling average of the race, not including this poll, stands at Biden +3.2%:

For comparison purposes, their last poll was Biden +3%, again within the MOE:

Republican Martha McSally saw her poll numbers increase, too. She’s down 4% to challenger Mark Kelly:

Kelly had led by 8% in their last poll:

