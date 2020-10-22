https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/mother-jones-writers-stunning-fact-about-todays-senate-judiciary-vote-on-amy-coney-barrett-reveals-his-stunning-ignorance-on-basic-civics/

In case you missed it, Senate Judiciary Democrats were once again the adults in the room during the vote to move Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination forward:

Democrats are boycotting the Judiciary vote for Barrett, and in their place are large portraits of people benefiting from the Affordable Care Act whom the senators spoke about last week pic.twitter.com/4aMOJeF35j — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 22, 2020

What could be more stunning than the Democrats’ bravery? Just ask Mother Jones’ Ari Berman:

Stunning fact: 12 GOP senators on Judiciary Committee who voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination represent 9 million fewer Americans than 10 Dems who boycotted vote — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 22, 2020

Stunning! Absolutely stunning!

By “stunning” he means “irrelevant” and “meaningless.” https://t.co/9YBg8NPUhq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 22, 2020

As a journalist — and an author of a book about the voting process — Ari should probably be more familiar with the stuff he covers.

You must be new here. Welcome to Government 101. — 🦚 Shawn Bird 🇺🇸 (@ShawnTheRuiner) October 22, 2020

Except that isnt stunning at all. It’s literally how the senate representation works. — Brendan Deegan (@Deegswire) October 22, 2020

That’s only a stunning fact if you never learned how the US Senate works https://t.co/urTuKtviHc — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 22, 2020

This would only be stunning to someone who doesn’t understand basic civics. https://t.co/ZMWNX3P9we — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 22, 2020

Congratulations on discovering that the Senate is not the House of Representatives. — Aaron Wagner (@AaronWagner_) October 22, 2020

Translation: “I never studied Civics.” — Martin Frances (@tigersharkLSU) October 22, 2020

What’s actually stunning is that Ari Berman thinks the Democrats are on the moral high ground here.

The millions those Democrats represents should be furious their Senators shirked their responsibilities in an embarrassing temper tantrum. https://t.co/Io8ZGXX6wG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 22, 2020

*Democrats represent — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 22, 2020

We’d sure as hell be pissed.

