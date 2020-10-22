https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/mother-jones-writers-stunning-fact-about-todays-senate-judiciary-vote-on-amy-coney-barrett-reveals-his-stunning-ignorance-on-basic-civics/

In case you missed it, Senate Judiciary Democrats were once again the adults in the room during the vote to move Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination forward:

What could be more stunning than the Democrats’ bravery? Just ask Mother Jones’ Ari Berman:

Stunning! Absolutely stunning!

As a journalist — and an author of a book about the voting process — Ari should probably be more familiar with the stuff he covers.

What’s actually stunning is that Ari Berman thinks the Democrats are on the moral high ground here.

We’d sure as hell be pissed.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...