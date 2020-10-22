https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/muh-russia-richard-grenell-busts-biden-spox-whos-already-doing-damage-control-around-hunter-and-tonights-debate/

Sounds like Joe Biden spox Kate Bedingfield is already doing damage control around tonight’s debate and the likelihood that Trump will absolutely destroy Sleepy Joe with the news of Hunter’s laptop from Hell. Not to mention what we’re seeing in that Joe himself may have been benefitting …

You know if she’s already out there poo-pooing it and blaming RUSSIA the news cycle has not been good for Biden.

Like, at all.

Biden campaign’s @KBeds on debate: “If we see tonight from Donald Trump these attacks on Vice President Biden’s family, I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation.” — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 22, 2020

Umm … Ratcliffe totally debunked the notion the laptop story is Russian disinformation.

Maybe someone should tell her?

Richard Grenell chimed in:

Biden campaign blames Russia for Hunter Biden selling access, making millions of dollars and giving Joe kickbacks. https://t.co/xTUKQO4Wal — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 22, 2020

It’s all the Democrats know how to do.

Blame Russia.

Oh, and blame Trump.

Biden’s team sounds nervous. Good.

Maybe democrats would believe the reports if we stopped using named sources, instead said they were anonymous. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) October 22, 2020

Good idea. If we said a nameless, faceless official familiar with the situation maybe they’d start believing it.

It’s all they have, it’s all they’ve used for 4 years, that is their go to playbook, it’s like it’s our story and we’re stickin’ to it. We don’t believe a word of it. — Yvette Noel (@YBNoel26) October 22, 2020

Well it was that or blame Avenatti. — b1joe (@b1joe) October 22, 2020

Literal LOL.

I hope Trump refers to Biden as Big Guy throughout the whole debate. — Dano (@danospleasanton) October 22, 2020

Or ‘Pop.’

They talked about making sure ‘Pop’ got his cut.

Democrats give Russia so much credit for everything ……It’s almost like they wish they lived there. — blake (@bbqbaseball62) October 22, 2020

We should create a GoFundMe.

***

Related:

‘Additional 10% provided to Hunter for the ‘big guy”: Separate docs detail Biden family links to Chinese business deal and YIKES

‘Hunter Biden is partnered with the Chinese state’: Blue-check thread on Biden activities in China looks a LOT like a smoking gun

RUH-ROH: Sharyl Attkisson reports Senators asking questions about Secret Service and Hunter Biden that look even WORSE for Biden

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

