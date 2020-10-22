http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/lBlEsdS_uMM/my-new-hero-kemi-badenoch.php
I did not know that the UK government has an official “Equalities Minister,” and that name sounds perfectly sinister and Orwellian. Regardless of whether such a ministry is a good idea, right now the Equalities Minister in Boris Johnson’s government is Kemi Badenoch, and this attack on “critical race theory” is so good that I want to amend the Constitution so she can come to the United States and run for President. Move over Candace Owens! Take in these two minutes of sound thinking: