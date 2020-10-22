https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/mysterious-website-doxes-trump-supporters-antifa-blm-terrorist-targeting/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Far left operatives created the Donald Trump Watch website recently to reveal local Trump donors in your community.

Users are able to punch in the address of any location in the country and a map will show you the name and address of any Trump donor in the area. The website is using FEC data to target Trump voters and donors.

According to the website they provide the names and addresses of “Americans who Give Money to Support a Racist.”

