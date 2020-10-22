https://thepostmillennial.com/documents-reveal-even-more-hunter-biden-links-to-russian-oligarch

New documents have surfaced revealing that Hunter Biden was involved in dealings with Elena Baturina, wife of a former Moscow mayor who was pushed out of politics for his own corruption.

During the first presidential debate, President Trump claimed that Hunter Biden received millions from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow. Joe Biden refuted this claim.

A newly discovered court filing dating from January 2020 claims that Hunter Biden aided Baturina in laundering her ill-gotten gains from corrupt, Russian construction contracts, through American financial institutions.

One of Hunter Biden’s associates, Johan Galanis, claimed in an affidavit filed in January 2020 that his son was working with Hunter and his colleague Devon Archer, to open bank accounts for Baturina to “launder money into the US,” according to the Daily Caller. Archer was also noted in the minutes of a board meeting to have received large sums of money from Baturina.

Galanis is a white-collar criminal who is currently serving a 10-year prison term for fraud, in which Hunter Biden’s associates were also involved. This was not his first conviction or prison term for fraud schemes.

Emails that were released on Monday as journalists have been pouring through an excess of recently revealed correspondence and documents, show that Hunter Biden’s associates opened American bank accounts for the Russian Baturina.

A Senate report that was issued in September had flagged Baturina’s accounts over concerns of criminal activity due to wire transfers to “accounts for Biden” of millions of dollars.

In the first debate, Trump said “The mayor of Moscow, his wife, gave your son three and a half-million dollars.” Biden refuted that. The claim was fact-checked by multiple outlets, including the Washington Post.

They wrote that Trump was referring to a Senate report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Finance Committee, which read “Rosemont Seneca Thornton, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, received $3.5 million in a wire transfer from Elena Baturina, who allegedly received illegal construction contracts from her husband, the former mayor of Moscow.”

While the Washington Post notes that the report says the funds were part of a “consultancy agreement,” it does not quote the report on that point, which reads:

“On Feb. 14, 2014, Baturina wired $3.5 million to a Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC (Rosemont Seneca Thornton) bank account for a ‘Consultancy Agreement DD12.02.2014.’ Rosemont Seneca Thornton is an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden that was incorporated on May 28, 2013 in Wilmington, Del.

“According to The Financial Times, Rosemont Seneca Thornton is a consortium that consists of Rosemont Seneca Partners and the Thornton Group, a Massachusetts-based firm. In June 2009, Biden co-founded Rosemont Seneca Partners with Archer and Christopher Heinz. The Thornton Group’s website states that it has offices in Boston and Beijing, lists Rosemont Seneca Partners among its list of alliances and clients, and includes photographs from multiple events attended by Hunter Biden.”

The Washington Post said that Hunter Biden’s lawyer said that Biden did not receive $3.5 million from Baturina, but according to the Senate report, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a company co-founded by Biden, did receive the funds. The Washington Post, in their fact-check of Trumps’ statement, went on to discredit the Senate. All this to make sure that Hunter Biden, and the Biden family name are cleared.

