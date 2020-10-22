https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/new-email-reveals-kamala-harris-top-democrats-listed-key-domestic-contacts-biden-family-business-ventures/

The Bribin’ Harris Ticket–

An email released to FOX News shows Kamala Harris and several top Democrats were listed as “Key Domestic Contacts” for the Biden Crime Family business ventures.

The Bidens wanted to bring in the DNC elites to join in on their pay-for-play money machine.

FOX News reported:

A list of “key domestic contacts” for a joint venture involving Jim and Hunter Biden and now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. included former Vice President Joe Biden’s current running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, among other prominent Democrats, Fox News has learned. TRENDING: UPDATE: Former Hunter Biden Associate in Fear for His Life – Bevan Cooney Moved to More Dangerous Facility After Leaking Emails to Conservative Journalists An email exclusively obtained by Fox News, with the subject line “Phase one domestic contacts/ projects” and dated May 15, 2017, Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, shared a list of “key domestic contacts for phase one target projects.” The email is unrelated to the laptop or hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son. The email was sent from Jim to Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Rob Walker and James Gilliar. Bobulinksi was an institutional investor who was recruited by the Biden family to run their joint-venture with now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. Bobulinski is a former Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, and served as the CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he said was the partnership between the CEFC/ Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

“Harris, D-Calif.; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Virginia Gov. Terry McCauliffe…”https://t.co/23RpBLgCFs — M3thods (@M2Madness) October 22, 2020

Tony Bobulinski, a partner of Hunter Biden, has stated Joe Biden KNEW of and was part of Hunter Biden’s getting millions for selling #CrookedJoe’s office. He is, also, the ”Big Guy” getting 10% of equity in a deal with Chinese Communists. Entirely censored! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 22, 2020

