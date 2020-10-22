https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-hunter-biden-texts-appear-to-show-joe-biden-directly-involved-in-setting-up-chinese-business-deal

As the Hunter Biden laptop story continues to develop, newly revealed text messages purportedly from 2017 appear to show Biden arranging a business meeting with representatives of a Chinese company and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The messages, if accurate, clearly implicate Joe Biden in his family’s business dealings with China, contrary to Biden’s prior claims. They also corroborate claims made by Tony Bobulinski, a man claiming to be a Biden business associate who says that an email published by the New York Post about a “lucrative” deal with a Chinese energy company is “genuine” and that Joe Biden profited from this deal.

The text messages, obtained and shared on Twitter by The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis, allegedly show Hunter Biden setting up a meeting to discuss a business deal between the now-bankrupt Shanghai-based China Energy Fund Committee and his father Joe Biden and his uncle James Biden. According to Davis, the text messages are from May 2, 2017 and the meeting took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“Mrng plse let me knw [sic] if we will do early dinner w your Uncle & dad and where, also for document translation do you want it in simple Chinese or traditional?” one message reads.

“Not sure on dinner yet and whatever is the most common for a Chinese legal DOC,” Hunter Biden replies.

“Chinese legal docs can be both, i’ll [sic] make it traditional,” the reply states.

“Dad not in now until 11 – lets me I [sic] and Jim meet at 10 at Beverly Hilton where he’s staying,” Biden said.

In May 2017, Joe Biden was a featured speaker at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, which was hosted at the Beverly Hilton hotel, placing the former vice president at the same time and place as alleged by these text messages.

“The next morning, on May 3, 2017, Hunter’s business partner-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski texted James Biden–Hunter’s uncle/Joe Biden’s brother–and asked him to ‘please thank Joe for his time’ for the meeting they all had on May 2 to discuss the China business deal,” Davis reports.

“Great to meet u [sic] and spend some time together, please thank Joe for his time, was great to talk thx Tony b,” a message states.

Tony Bobulinski, the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, recently released a statement claiming that his company was a “partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye [Jianming] and the Biden family.” He spoke out to authenticate an email reported by the New York Post that allegedly came from Hunter Biden’s laptop and discussed “remuneration packages” for six people involved in a business venture with CEFC China Energy Co.

That email, sent ten days after the alleged meeting at the Beverly Hilton, discussed a percent equity stake of the deal held in reserve for “the big guy,” a reference to Joe Biden, Bobulinski claims.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied having any involvement in his son’s business affairs, claiming he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” He has referred to a Senate investigation into the Hunter Biden emails as a “desperate campaign to smear me and my family.”

Democrats have questioned the veracity Hunter Biden emails, suggesting the emails may be part of a disinformation campaign orchestrated by Russia to influence the 2020 election. The Department of Justice and the FBI have rejected this assessment.

Bobulinski claims that this email is authentic, that the Biden family arranged a deal with CEFC China Energy Co., and that Joe Biden was paid millions of dollars by this foreign entity with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Bobulinski said in his statement.

“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China,” he claimed.

