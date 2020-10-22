https://hannity.com/media-room/no-show-dems-boycott-barrett-vote-install-pictures-of-people-on-obamacare-in-their-seats/
AOC GOES OFF: Ocasio-Cortez Accuses GOP of ‘Co-Opting Faith’ to ‘Advance Bigotry and Barbarism’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.13.20
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped her Republican colleagues on social media Monday night; accusing GOP lawmakers of “co-opting faith” to “advance bigotry and barbarism.”
“Sick and tired of Republicans who co-opt faith as an excuse to advance bigotry and barbarism. Fact is, if today Christ himself came to the floor of Congress and repeated his teachings, many would malign him as a radical and eject him from the chamber,” posted Ocasio-Cortez.
https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1315700608851234817
Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris addressed the Senate during the confirmation process of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday; saying Republicans are “rushing and jamming” her nomination.
“The Constitution of the United States entrusts the Senate with the duty to carefully consider nominations to the Supreme Court… Yet the majority is rushing this process and jamming President Trump’s nominee through the Senate,” said Harris.
“People are actually voting. Millions more will vote while this illegitimate process is underway,” she added. “A majority of elections want whoever wins this election to fill this seat… They’re deliberately defying the will of the people.”
MOMENTS AGO: Sen. Kamala Harris appears at “illegitimate” Amy Coney Barrett hearing with RBG book “I Dissent’ behind her. pic.twitter.com/BPlPJOxnwt
— The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2020
Watch Senator Harris’ comments above.
BACKLASH! Dem Group Demands Feinstein ‘Removed from Committee’ After Hugging Lindsey Graham
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.20
The group Demand Justice and its Executive Director and former Clinton insider Brian Fallon are calling for the removal of Sen. Dianne Feinstein from the Judiciary Committee for her recent role in the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene,” writes the press release.
“She has undercut Democrats’ position at every step of this process, from undermining calls for filibuster and Court reform straight through to thanking Republicans for the most egregious partisan power grab in the modern history of the Supreme Court,” it adds.
Demand Justice wants Feinstein ousted as the top D on Judiciary. Via @brianefallon pic.twitter.com/IzXAlpvtY8
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 15, 2020
“I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in,” she tells him. “Thank you so much for your leadership.”
Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting.pic.twitter.com/V5Od6dQ3T4
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 15, 2020
Senator @LindseyGrahamSC and @SenFeinstein shake hands and hug after the #SCOTUShearings conclude.
Full video here: https://t.co/lKxfaDOIaZ pic.twitter.com/rj1diSUxAQ
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2020
Here’s Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today’s hearing pic.twitter.com/f8h0tTLeGs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2020
“Here’s Sen. Feinstein hugging Lindsey Graham after the SCOTUS hearing concluded, in case you were wondering about the extent to which Democrats need to elect people actually capable of fighting,” posted one user on social media.
“Here’s Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today’s hearing,” added a writer for Vox.
Read the full statement above.