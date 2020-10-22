https://thehill.com/homenews/news/522346-north-carolina-man-arrested-with-van-full-of-guns-and-explosives-had-plans-to

A North Carolina man who was indicted last month on charges of child pornography also had plans to commit a mass shooting during the holidays and assassinate Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida Supreme Court reinstates ban on curbside voting in Alabama MORE.

A federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Alexander Hillel Treisman, who also used the alias Alexander S. Theiss, in September on charges of knowingly possessing an image that contained child pornography, according to the Daily Beast. When authorities investigated Treisman’s electronic devices, they discovered a bounty of disturbing information.

Found among Treisman’s social media accounts and devices were images of various firearms he owned, plans to commit a mass shooting on “Christmas or Black Friday,” references to child pornography and child-rape, and multiple internet searches about Biden’s home.

Along with this information, authorities learned that he had purchased an AR-15 in New Hampshire and travelled to a Wendy’s within 4 miles of Biden’s home. He had also written a checklist ending with “execute” and under one of his social media accounts he had posted a meme with the caption “should I kill joe biden?”

Evidence gathered seems to suggest Treisman had made tentative plans to leave the country at one point with a doctored Polish passport discovered on his hard drive and emails to a Canadian law firm asking about obtaining Canadian citizenship.

According to a court order obtained by WBTV, in May a white van parked in a local bank’s parking lot was reported by the bank’s employees to the police. The officers had the van towed and during a search of the vehicle discovered several firearms along with explosive materials, drawings of swastikas and more than $500,000 believed to be Treisman’s inheritance.

The Kannapolis Police Department returned to the bank when Treisman showed up and inquired about the whereabouts of the van. Treisman was taken into custody on charges of carrying a concealed weapon. In the car he used to drive to the bank, authorities discovered more firearms as well as multiple state IDs, one of which had his alias, Alexander S. Theiss.

Treisman had no prior criminal history but in its ruling the court said it “concludes that the record establishes by clear and convincing evidence that no combination of available release conditions would reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

