Taxpayer-funded NPR announced on Thursday on Twitter that they will not be covering the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

They call it “fake news.”

Amazing that @NPR actually has the balls to post this bullshit the same day this text message was released, directly implicating Joe Biden in Hunter’s corrupt schemes. The media is doing everything they can to protect Joe Biden & hide the truth from the American people! #JoeKnew https://t.co/6ZUBmc4SSc pic.twitter.com/L6IDh4UxXh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 22, 2020

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal includes numerous questionable financial violations by the Biden Crime Family.

And the Hunter Biden computer contains several photos of Hunter with a minor and female family member in explicit photos.

NPR does not want you to see this.

NPR is defending a child abuser.

NPR is NOT a news organization.

