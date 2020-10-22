https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/10/22/npr-were-not-reporting-on-hunter-biden-cause-we-dont-wanna-so-there-n1077863

When the story broke a week ago about Hunter Biden’s allegedly abandoned laptop, my main interest was in mocking the amazing selfies it contains. The NY Post has published a few of them, and apparently Hunter parties very, very hard. (Take a look and you’ll see what I mean.) So I made some jokes about it. Then Twitter locked me out of my account for making jokes about it. Hey, man, I just wanted to have a bit of fun, but they had to go and make it personal. Hunter had my curiosity, but now he has my attention.

You know who doesn’t like that? National “Public” Radio doesn’t like that. They don’t want anybody paying attention. They’re refusing to report on the story, and they’re not even pretending to be in the business of journalism anymore:

Why haven’t you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week’s newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

Well, I can’t wait to find out why NPR thinks I shouldn’t be following this story. Let’s take a look!

There are many, many red flags in that New York Post investigation. NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik detailed most of them here. Intelligence officials warn that Russia has been working overtime to keep the story of Hunter Biden in the spotlight. Even if Russia can’t be positively connected to this information, the story of how Trump associates Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani came into a copy of this computer hard drive has not been verified and seems suspect. And if that story could be verified, the NY Post did no forensic work to convince consumers that the emails and photos that are the basis for their report have not been altered. But the biggest reason you haven’t heard much on NPR about the Post story is that the assertions don’t amount to much. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions,” NPR Managing Editor for News Terence Samuel told me. “And quite frankly, that’s where we ended up, this was … a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way.”

If this sounds familiar, that’s because you’ve heard it before:

As I noted yesterday, you can’t expect anybody to know the details of a story you refuse to report. And it’s only a “politically driven event” because NPR wants the Democrats to win.

Imagine spending four years trying to kick out the crook in the White House, and then realizing you just nominated an even bigger crook. LOL!

And did you notice what NPR didn’t say? NPR didn’t say the story is false. That’s because there’s absolutely no evidence that it’s false. Eight years after Obama chided Romney for being stuck in the ’80s, the Democrats just yell “Russia!” whenever they’re in trouble. They can bleat about Putin all they want, but there’s absolutely no evidence that this is some sort of Russki plot. All the evidence points to the conclusion that this laptop is real.

“Pure distractions,” they say. Sure, the truth is always a distraction when you’re a liar.

Speaking of whom:

.@SpeakerPelosi snaps at a reporter asking her about Hunter Biden: “I’m not answering those questions — we’re talking about the coronavirus.” pic.twitter.com/p71CSpq8l2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 22, 2020

They’re panicking. They know it’s real and they’re all panicking.

This isn’t about an election, or at least it isn’t for me. It isn’t about who you think should be president for the next four years (or as long as Joe holds up). It’s about national media outlets blatantly refusing to tell you the truth because they think they know who should be president. They don’t think you can make that decision for yourself. They think you’re as stupid and ignorant as their listeners.

Well, screw them. The more they try to dismiss this story, the more I want to know what really happened.

I’m reminded of legendary playwright and screenwriter David Mamet, a liberal for most of his life, describing the pivotal moment when he finally left the left and became a conservative. (And killed his career in Hollywood, but that’s another blog post.) One day he was in the car with his wife, and:

“We were riding along and listening to NPR. I felt my facial muscles tightening, and the words beginning to form in my mind: Shut the f*** up.”

Yeah, NPR tends to have that effect, at least on anyone who knows anything that didn’t come from NPR. A lot of people have had that STFU moment while being subjected to liberal media. I suspect a lot of people are having that moment right now. The blatant bias and partisanship really isn’t working out for the left, and arguably it’s the reason we have President Trump. But they just can’t stop doing it. And now they’ve given up even pretending they’re not political operatives.

When faced with hard facts that might lead to a political outcome they don’t like, our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters at NPR just toss us some conspiracy theories and hope we shut up. It’s like I always say:

Modern journalism is all about deciding which facts the public shouldn’t know because they might reflect badly on Democrats. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) August 18, 2014

