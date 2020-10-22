https://summit.news/2020/10/22/video-obama-slams-trump-for-believing-secret-cabals-run-the-world-trump-hits-back/
About The Author
Related Posts
Woke Insanity Update: D.C. Democrats Want To ‘Rename, Remove’ 153 Statues, Buildings, Or Monuments In Nation’s Capital . . .
September 2, 2020
Coming to a City Near You if Democrats Have Their Way: Nazi-Like Australian Jackboots Break Down Door, Arrest Man for Promoting Anti-Lockdown Protest on Social Media
September 4, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was Confirmed in Just 42 Days: President Trump’s Nominee Should Get the Same Speedy Confirmation
September 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy