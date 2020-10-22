https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/oh-thank-god-alyssa-milano-does-her-part-to-make-sure-that-texas-steers-clear-of-joe-biden/

Kingmaker Beto O’Rourke is feeling pretty confident in Texas’ chances of going blue in November:

Biden can win Texas and end this thing on Election Night! https://t.co/qSEDBES0jA — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 21, 2020

For perspective, one of the last Quinnipiac polls had Biden down by 5. Now he’s tied — this thing is moving in the right direction & voter turnout is NUTS. Texas went from 50th in turnout to 1st in the nation, relative to 2016. C’mon Team Biden – invest in Texas and help us win! — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 21, 2020

But if that’s not enough for you, Alyssa Milano’s throwing her political might behind the Lone Star State, too:

I believe in you, Texas. ❤️ https://t.co/IyoDRWOhUZ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 22, 2020

‘Nuff said.

BREAKING: Texas just vomited in its mouth. https://t.co/u1dUNWCDOB — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) October 22, 2020

What do you mean? With Alyssa’s blessing, Joe Biden is sure to take Texas in a landslide!

Texas just went red again. https://t.co/cjj8FvT45e — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) October 22, 2020

Oh thank God, I thought for a minute Texas might turn blue, but now that Milano has endorsed it-Trump’s got this. https://t.co/zR5DJwaNco — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 22, 2020

