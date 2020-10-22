https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/ok-comrade-david-hogg-proposes-some-kind-of-mass-education-campaign-to-prevent-the-spread-of-misinformation/

David Hogg has a modest proposal to combat the scourge of misinformation.

And you’ll be pleased to see that it’s just as brilliant and not-at-all-asinine as his other proposals have been:

We need some kind of mass education campaign to teach the American people how to spot and avoid sharing misinformation. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 22, 2020

It would need to be taught by non-political experts and have bipartisan support. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 22, 2020

Sounds great! Absolutely zero flaws whatsoever.

Petty fascist here is mindnumbingly unoriginal https://t.co/BuSzhPeTKi — Hooch (@barrelproving) October 22, 2020

Somewhere where they can concentrate maybe? https://t.co/CiIhBKG4tp — 🦇👻🎃Spooky Heretic🎃👻🦇 (@NoisyHeretic) October 22, 2020

Maybe your education could start with history, and how “mass” education from the government doesn’t usually go to well. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 22, 2020

Reeducation camps are all the rage for leftist throughout history. https://t.co/jemrwuFH9F — Reseth (@ResethO) October 22, 2020

Why don’t you get the ball rolling, David? Be the guinea pig?

You could certainly benefit from it. https://t.co/DwzLvQlXXR — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 22, 2020

No kidding.

Maybe David should try that first.

Otherwise, this route might actually be really effective:

I just show people your picture and tell them, “Don’t be like this guy.” https://t.co/dtXeG7lfl3 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 22, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

