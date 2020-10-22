https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/ok-comrade-david-hogg-proposes-some-kind-of-mass-education-campaign-to-prevent-the-spread-of-misinformation/

David Hogg has a modest proposal to combat the scourge of misinformation.

And you’ll be pleased to see that it’s just as brilliant and not-at-all-asinine as his other proposals have been:

Sounds great! Absolutely zero flaws whatsoever.

Why don’t you get the ball rolling, David? Be the guinea pig?

No kidding.

Maybe David should try that first.

Otherwise, this route might actually be really effective:

