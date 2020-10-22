https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/ok-comrade-david-hogg-proposes-some-kind-of-mass-education-campaign-to-prevent-the-spread-of-misinformation/
David Hogg has a modest proposal to combat the scourge of misinformation.
And you’ll be pleased to see that it’s just as brilliant and not-at-all-asinine as his other proposals have been:
We need some kind of mass education campaign to teach the American people how to spot and avoid sharing misinformation.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 22, 2020
It would need to be taught by non-political experts and have bipartisan support.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 22, 2020
Sounds great! Absolutely zero flaws whatsoever.
Petty fascist here is mindnumbingly unoriginal https://t.co/BuSzhPeTKi
— Hooch (@barrelproving) October 22, 2020
Ok, comrade https://t.co/dmrggfshHq
— Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) October 22, 2020
Great tweet, Goose Stepper! https://t.co/Jd9cIjlnxf
— Fletch (@FletchMatlock) October 22, 2020
Somewhere where they can concentrate maybe? https://t.co/CiIhBKG4tp
— 🦇👻🎃Spooky Heretic🎃👻🦇 (@NoisyHeretic) October 22, 2020
⬇️⬇️ openly advocating re-education camps. https://t.co/5Gg9lGhJsZ
— Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) October 22, 2020
Maybe your education could start with history, and how “mass” education from the government doesn’t usually go to well.
— GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 22, 2020
Reeducation camps are all the rage for leftist throughout history. https://t.co/jemrwuFH9F
— Reseth (@ResethO) October 22, 2020
Why don’t you get the ball rolling, David? Be the guinea pig?
You could certainly benefit from it. https://t.co/DwzLvQlXXR
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 22, 2020
No kidding.
It’s called reading books. https://t.co/3H9wbjp6Fb
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 22, 2020
Maybe David should try that first.
Otherwise, this route might actually be really effective:
I just show people your picture and tell them, “Don’t be like this guy.” https://t.co/dtXeG7lfl3
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 22, 2020