The second and final presidential debate begins in just a few hours, and there’s a new twist to the event:

Trump aides have been telling people that the big surprise in store for tonight’s debate is he’s bringing Tony Bobulinski, the former Hunter Biden business associate, as a guest tonight. They’re hoping to spring this on Biden, the way he brought Bill Clinton accusers in 2016 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 22, 2020

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski to be @realDonaldTrump special guest at tonight’s debate — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

🔥 Fox News’ @johnrobertsFox reports that Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski will be the guest of President Trump at tonight’s TV debate pic.twitter.com/1eP3x7uHRk — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) October 22, 2020

BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s former business partner-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski will be the special guest of @realDonaldTrump at tonight’s debate. Bobulinski has produced hard evidence and testimony to implicate Joe Biden in the corrupt business dealings in China. WOW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2020

That’s the same former Hunter Biden business partner who released a statement that shoots down Dem/media attempts to claim the New York Post’s story is part of a “Russian disinformation” campaign:

Trump bringing this guy – Bobulinski – to debate tonight. 😳 Presser on site at 5p per @johnrobertsFox https://t.co/47mK86Tt4v — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 22, 2020

Bobulinski is Hunter Biden’s former business partner-turned-whistleblower whose own text messages with Hunter and the Biden family clearly implicate Joe Biden in the family’s business dealings in China. https://t.co/kr6S0iqMzj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

