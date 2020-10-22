https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/ouch-lindsey-graham-reminds-dems-what-he-told-chuck-schumer-in-2013-as-acb-nomination-moves-forward/

As we told you earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee — or at least the Republican members — voted to forward the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate for a vote early next week. Democrats boycotted the vote and instead chose to have cardboard cutouts in their seats depicting people who supposedly “benefitted from the Affordable Care Act.”

Democrats also won’t like Sen. Lindsey Graham’s comments about what his reminder for the Senate Minority Leader:

The Harry Reid backfire is complete.

Nope.

