As we told you earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee — or at least the Republican members — voted to forward the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate for a vote early next week. Democrats boycotted the vote and instead chose to have cardboard cutouts in their seats depicting people who supposedly “benefitted from the Affordable Care Act.”

Democrats also won’t like Sen. Lindsey Graham’s comments about what his reminder for the Senate Minority Leader:

Graham says Dems “started this” when referring to Senate essentially eliminating filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. Pts to Nuclear Option I in 2013 to lower the bar for exec branch nominees except Supreme Court nominees — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 22, 2020

“They started this, not me,” Chairman Graham says in opening remarks on ending the filibuster for SCOTUS noms. — Melissa Quinn (@MelissaQuinn97) October 22, 2020

“Back then, I told Senator Schumer they would regret changing the rules on judges. Today, they will.” @LindseyGrahamSC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oqP2lUT0pG — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 22, 2020

The Harry Reid backfire is complete.

