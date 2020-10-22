https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/pathetic-cardboard-cutout-stunt-by-senate-dems-fails-to-stop-amy-coney-barrett-nomination-from-moving-forward/

Rather than show up and do their jobs, Senate Dems on the Judiciary Committee boycotted today’s vote on Amy Coney Barrett and instead placed cardboard cutouts of people “benefitting from the Affordable Care Act” instead:

Democrats are boycotting the Judiciary vote for Barrett, and in their place are large portraits of people benefiting from the Affordable Care Act whom the senators spoke about last week pic.twitter.com/4aMOJeF35j — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 22, 2020

“This is literally one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen”:

This is literally one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/gPje1wlSLP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 22, 2020

That’s all they got?

Ds didn’t have a lot of options here, but I honestly didn’t expect their opposition to be this feeble. https://t.co/iFBfJUWl0G — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 22, 2020

Galaxy brain at work:

So ACB vote will be unanimous. More galaxy brain strategy from the Dems https://t.co/S9MLFV7YdY — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 22, 2020

And then Senate Republicans sent her nomination to the floor for a full vote:

JUST IN: Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously votes on nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 12-0, as committee Democrats boycotted the roll call. https://t.co/N7iWPeQZnX pic.twitter.com/jSssZuTl5Y — ABC News (@ABC) October 22, 2020

Remember last week when Sen. Feinstein hugged Sen. Graham and told him how wonderful the hearing went?

Ranking Dem Feinstein: “This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.” Also Dems: https://t.co/SJl0dpBopb — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 22, 2020

Sen. Schumer’s take:

Democrats are boycotting the illegitimate markup of Judge Barrett’s nomination in Judiciary. We are not going to have business as usual while the Republicans try to use an illegitimate process to jam through a nominee to rip away health care from millions. https://t.co/fEgIXtGW7n — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 22, 2020

So, will Dems boycott that vote, too?

***

