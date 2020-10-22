https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/pathetic-cardboard-cutout-stunt-by-senate-dems-fails-to-stop-amy-coney-barrett-nomination-from-moving-forward/

Rather than show up and do their jobs, Senate Dems on the Judiciary Committee boycotted today’s vote on Amy Coney Barrett and instead placed cardboard cutouts of people “benefitting from the Affordable Care Act” instead:

“This is literally one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen”:

That’s all they got?

Galaxy brain at work:

And then Senate Republicans sent her nomination to the floor for a full vote:

Remember last week when Sen. Feinstein hugged Sen. Graham and told him how wonderful the hearing went?

Sen. Schumer’s take:

So, will Dems boycott that vote, too?

