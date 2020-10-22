https://nypost.com/2020/10/22/ghislaine-maxwells-deposition-about-sordid-sex-life-unsealed/

A deposition detailing the seamy relationship between Ghislaine Maxwell and the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was released Thursday just before a court-imposed deadline, after months of wrangling by her defense lawyers to keep the sordid documents from the public eye.

The newly unsealed transcript is from Maxwell’s seven-hour civil suit deposition in April 2016 and includes hundreds of denials from the British socialite, who said she knew nothing of Epstein’s alleged abuse of underage girls.

It also includes pointed questions from Giuffre’s lawyer about her sex life, as well as her ties to former President Bill Clinton, who was pals with Epstein.

Maxwell, who has a pilot’s license, admitted that she’s flown on Epstein’s planes with Clinton before — but refused to characterize the ex-commander-in-chief’s relationship with the convicted pedophile as “friends.”

Many other names in the document are redacted.

At one point, Maxwell also denies keeping a “laundry basket of sex toys” at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

The deposition was part of a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

US District Judge Loretta Preska in July ordered the release of the 465-page transcript from the deposition, but Maxwell’s lawyers appealed the decision to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

The higher court upheld Preska’s ruling on Monday, but the parties have been squabbling over their proposed redactions.

Maxwell allegedly made statements in the interview about “consensual, intimate conduct with other adults,” but a judge has said she refused to answer many of the questions posed to her, according to court papers.

Epstein’s longtime confidante and one-time lover was arrested in July on a six-count federal indictment for trafficking underage girls to be abused by her and the late financier.

She was also charged with two counts of perjury for allegedly lying under oath about Epstein’s deviant sexual behavior in the 2016 deposition.

Read the deposition below:

