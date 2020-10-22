https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-hunter-biden-new-york-post-corruption/2020/10/22/id/993302

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused to engage with a reporter who asked about “serious allegations of corruption” against Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Kerry Picket, a correspondent with the Washington Examiner, asked Pelosi during a press conference on Thursday about “serious allegations of corruption involving Joe Biden.”

Before she could finish asking, Pelosi responded, “I’m sorry, I’m not answering your question,” adding, “we’re talking about the coronavirus. I don’t have all day for questions.”

The Biden campaign has repeatedly denied a story in the New York Post claiming that the former vice president and his son, Hunter Biden, engaged in improper business dealings in Ukraine.

“The Attorney General of Delaware’s office indicated that the FBI has ‘ongoing investigations regarding the veracity of this entire story.’ And it would be unsurprising for an investigation of a disinformation action involving Rudy Giuliani and those assisting him to involve questions about money laundering, especially since there are other documented inquiries into his dealings,” a spokesperson for Biden’s campaign told Fox News on Wednesday. He noted that “In fact, [President] Donald Trump’s own national security adviser warned the president that material furnished by Giuliani should be considered tainted by Russian interference.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

