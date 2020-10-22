https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pelosi-snaps-lashes-reporter-asking-hunter-bidens-laptop-video/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi SNAPPED this morning during her weekly press conference.

Pelosi lost it when reporter Kerry Picket dared to ask about crackhead Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell!

Pelosi was OUTRAGED!

Pelosi snaps at a reporter asking about the Hunter Biden revelations: “I’m not answering those questions… we’re talking about the coronavirus.”pic.twitter.com/EMu8SOrrCT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 22, 2020

In related news the American public overwhelmingly blames Pelosi for the failure to agree on a coronavirus stimulus bill.

Pelosi wants to use it to bail out bankrupt Democrat states and other pet projects.

Voters are more likely to blame Nancy Pelosi (40%) and Mitch McConnell (31%) than President Trump (16%) for the failure to agree on a stimulus bill.https://t.co/JiS1nXi4Fd #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NAH6Vq8HPZ — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) October 22, 2020

