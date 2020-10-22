https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pelosi-snaps-lashes-reporter-asking-hunter-bidens-laptop-video/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi SNAPPED this morning during her weekly press conference.

Pelosi lost it when reporter Kerry Picket dared to ask about crackhead Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell!

Pelosi was OUTRAGED!

In related news the American public overwhelmingly blames Pelosi for the failure to agree on a coronavirus stimulus bill.
Pelosi wants to use it to bail out bankrupt Democrat states and other pet projects.

