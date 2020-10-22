https://thehill.com/homenews/522387-people-embrace-rebranding-of-proud-boys-to-poor-boys-after-biden-misspeaks

Social media users expressed amusement Thursday when Democratic nominee for president Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida Supreme Court reinstates ban on curbside voting in Alabama MORE mistakenly called the Proud Boys the “poor boys” during a debate with President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE.

“He banned Muslims because they are Muslims. … He has made everything worse across the board. He said about the poor boys, the last time we were on stage here, he said ‘I tell them to stand down and stand ready,'” Biden said during Thursday night’s debate. “Come on. This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn.”

During the first debate between the two candidates, Trump, when asked to condemn the white supremacist group, told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” sparking bipartisan backlash.

Biden’s verbal slip up Thursday earned jeers from journalists, media pundits and other Twitter users.

proud boys —> poor boys —> broke bois — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 22, 2020

“Poor Boys” is great I vote we keep it. — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) October 22, 2020

I love that Biden just called them the “Poor Boys.” — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) October 22, 2020

Biden slipped up there, but fuck it, let’s go with it – we’ll call them the Poor Boys from now on. — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) October 22, 2020

Okay, I kinda like that Biden called them the Poor Boys. — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) October 22, 2020

