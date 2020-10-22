https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/please-thank-joe-time-hunter-associate-tony-bobulinskis-text-messages-indicate-meeting-joe-biden-beverly-hilton/

Tony Bobulinski

New documents provided to Fox News from Hunter Biden’s associate Tony Bobulinski indicate a meeting with Joe Biden and his slimy grifting brother Jim Biden.

This directly contradicts Joe Biden’s claims that he had no involvement in Hunter Biden’s shady overseas business dealings.

To be clear, the new batch of text messages obtained by Fox News are not from Hunter’s laptop from hell.

Tony Bobulinski is cooperating with Senate investigators and provided documents related to his business dealings with the Bidens to the senate and separately to Fox News.

Biden’s associate, Tony Bobulinski on Wednesday night released a devastating memo confirming Joe Biden was in on the Biden family’s corruption while he was VP.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Fox News obtained text messages from Bobulinski that indicate a meeting with “the Big Guy” Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in May of 2017.

The messages seem to indicate that a meeting took place, though it’s unclear what the substance of the meeting may have been. They are unrelated to the laptop or hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son. “Mrng plse let me knw if we will do early dinner w your Uncle & dad and where, also for document translation do you want it simple Chinese or traditional?” Bobulinski texted Hunter Biden on May 2, 2017. “Not sure on dinner yet and whatever is the most common for a Chinese legal DOC,” Hunter Biden replied. “Chinese legal docs can be both, i’ll make it traditional,” Bobulinski said. Hunter replied: “Dad not in now until 11- let’s me I and Jim meet at 10 at Beverly Hilton where he’s staying.” Later, Bobulinski sent a text to Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, on the same day, May 2, 2017, saying: “Great to meet u and spend some time together, please thank Joe for his time, was great to talk thx Tony b.”

More from Fox News:

A former business associate of the Biden family confirms that Joe Biden was directly involved in his son’s deals with the Chinese Communist Party. Joe Biden LIED to the American people when he said he never discussed it. He is corrupt! pic.twitter.com/3naUSQWiZu — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2020

Tony Bobulinski threw the Bidens under the bus in a statement and said he is cooperating with Senate investigators by handing over all documents related to his dealings with the Biden crime family.

“Hunter Biden called his dad “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman” and frequently referenced asking him for the sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said. “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen first hand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

“[The Johnson Report] made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners,” he said.

President Trump is so savage that he will be bringing Tony Bobulinski to tonight’s debate as his special guest!

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski to be @realDonaldTrump special guest at tonight’s debate — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

