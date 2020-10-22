https://americanlookout.com/police-in-new-hampshire-investigating-after-threatening-notes-left-at-homes-of-trump-supporters/

Police in New Hampshire are investigating after threatening notes were left at the homes of Trump supporters.

The note is a warning that the people who live in the home have been identified as Trump supporters and that the home would be attacked after the election of Trump doesn’t concede.

This is political intimidation through threats, plain and simple.

The New York Post reports:

Trump supporters receive menacing letters threatening to burn down their homes

President Trump supporters in two small New England towns have gotten menacing letters threatening to burn down their homes.

Police in Milford, New Hampshire, said they’re working to track down the culprits who mailed the letters to several Trump supporters in the small town, while cops in nearby Brookline reported that at least two residents there have also gotten the threatening correspondence, WMUR-TV reported.

“I was kind of quite shocked that anyone would send a letter out with that type of threat,” Brookline Police Chief Bill Quigley told the outlet.

“Dear neighbors,” the letters read. “You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter.”

“Your address has been added into our database as a target for when we attack should Trump not concede the election,” it goes on. “We recommend that you check your home insurance policy and make that it is current and that it has adequate coverage for fire damage.”

Similar notes are apparently appearing in Kansas City.

These fliers are being left in Kansas City neighborhoods. This on top of our former KS National Committeeman getting run over on his yard due to his Trump sign. Please pray that America will reject this violence and hate. pic.twitter.com/vQlb1ZqiVg — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 19, 2020

Do you think the liberal media will report this?

If not, why not? Isn’t this an important story?

