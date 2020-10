https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-now-52-percent-approval-rasmussen-polling-second-final-debate-joe-biden/

President Trump holds a 52% approval rating in the Rasmussen daily polling on Thursday before the second and final presidential debate.

This is devastating news for Democrats.

Meanwhile Joe Biden is caught up in a multi-million dollar pay-for-play scandal with his son Hunter who is also accused of lewd and criminal behavior with a young family member.

